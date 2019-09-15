Commander: US bases within range of Iran missiles

An Iranian commander said on Sunday that all American military bases and aircraft carriers in the region were within range of Iranian missiles.

“Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers around Iran are within the range of our missiles,” Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.

The commander also noted that after Iran shot down a US spy drone over the Persian Gulf in July, the IRGC Aerospace Force was on high alert in a way that Iranian missiles were zeroed in on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, and an American warship in the Sea of Oman. “We would have hit those targets if the US had shown a reaction.”

“We have constantly prepared ourselves for a full-fledged war,” the general added.

On June 20, the IRGC shot down a US spy drone that had violated the Iranian territorial airspace in the southern province of Hormozgan.

Hajizadeh’s remarks came after Hawkish American Senator Lindsey Graham said the US should mull bombing Iranian oil refineries if Tehran continues boosting its nuclear enrichment to higher grades.

“It is now time for the US to put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations or increase nuclear enrichment,” said the veteran Republican lawmaker from South Carolina on Twitter Saturday.

Back in June, Graham also blurted provocative rhetorical attack against Tehran following Iran’s downing of the US drone, threatening that the Islamic Republic should prepare for “severe pain.”

Graham’s latest threatening remarks against Iran came on the same day Yemeni forces staged a massive drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s huge Aramco oil facilities in retaliation to persisting Saudi aerial strikes mostly against Yemeni population centers and public infrastructures.

The Yemeni army and volunteer forces led by the country’s popular Houthi movement have attacked refineries in Saudi Arabia in the past in efforts to strike at the despotic regime’s major economic sectors. Saturday’s drone strike, however, hit target that were about 500 miles deep into the Saudi territory and was one of the largest operations the Yemeni forces have launched so far.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind the attacks, ruling out Yemeni involvement and denouncing Tehran for engaging in false diplomacy.

The US-backed Saudi air campaign against neighboring Yemen has so far killed thousands of civilians, caused millions to leave or lose their homes, and sparked widespread starvation.

Press TV, Reuters and Tasnim News Agency contributed to this story.