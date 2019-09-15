Iranian, Indian officials discuss ways to boost ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in a meeting in Tehran on Sunday discussed ways to expand cooperation between the two Asian countries.

The top Iranian diplomat underlined the growing cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi in different fields, expressing interest in using the two countries' capacities to further enhance cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

The Indian official has traveled to Iran to attend the 16th round of political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.

India was Iran’s second largest oil customer, importing 457,000 barrels of oil a day before the US reimposed sanctions against Iran after its unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

Some officials in both countries have been advising New Delhi to ignore US sanctions on Iran.

Iran’s Ambassador to New Delhi Ali Chegini said on Saturday that India should follow China’s example in refusing to pay attention to the US sanctions on Iran, and take advantage of the opportunities presented in Iran’s oil and gas sectors.

Meanwhile, an ideological affiliate of India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider New Delhi’s decision, to ignore US demands not to purchase oil from Iran as it would represent a strategic setback for India.

“By its decision (not to purchase oil from Iran) India is on the way to losing the Chabahar port to China, which has continued to purchase Iranian crude oil, ignoring the US. Losing Chabahar would be a major strategic setback,” said Ashwini Mahajan, national co-convener of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), or Forum for National Self-Reliance.