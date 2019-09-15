RSS
0637 GMT September 15, 2019

News ID: 258747
Published: 0227 GMT September 15, 2019

Iran’s Choopan finishes third at Mr. Olympia

Iran’s Choopan finishes third at Mr. Olympia

Sports Desk

Iranian professional bodybuilder Hadi Choopan claimed the prestigious third spot at the Mr. Olympia 2019 contest.

The 31-year-old Iranian, nicknamed “Persian Wolf”, finished third at the men’s open standings to collect the $100,000 prize money in Las Vegas, Nevada, the US.

American Brandon Curry, 36, beat William Bonac of Ghana to the top spot and the $400,000 main prize.

American Dexter Jackson, 49, and the 2008 champion of the event, and Curaçaoan Roelly Winklaar rounded out the top five.

On top of his third-place finish, the popular Iranian debutant, who was handed a visa just a few weeks ahead of the event, claimed the People's Champion title.

 

 

 

   
