Iran’s Choopan finishes third at Mr. Olympia

Sports Desk

Iranian professional bodybuilder Hadi Choopan claimed the prestigious third spot at the Mr. Olympia 2019 contest.

The 31-year-old Iranian, nicknamed “Persian Wolf”, finished third at the men’s open standings to collect the $100,000 prize money in Las Vegas, Nevada, the US.

American Brandon Curry, 36, beat William Bonac of Ghana to the top spot and the $400,000 main prize.

American Dexter Jackson, 49, and the 2008 champion of the event, and Curaçaoan Roelly Winklaar rounded out the top five.

On top of his third-place finish, the popular Iranian debutant, who was handed a visa just a few weeks ahead of the event, claimed the People's Champion title.