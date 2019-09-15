Spain beats Argentina 95-75 to win FIBA World Cup

Spain beat Argentina 95-75 to win the FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time since 2006 on Sunday, completing a stunning campaign for a squad considered among the rank outsiders when the 32-team tournament began.

The Spaniards scored first and never relinquished the lead, relying on swarming interior defense and superior rebounding to snuff out the offensive threat of 2004 Olympic champion Argentina, Reuters reported.

Point guard Ricky Rubio racked up 20 points and three assists and Marc Gasol and Willy Hernangomez swatted three shots each as Spain pulled down 47 rebounds, 20 more than Argentina, en route to a comprehensive victory.

France finishes third

Earlier in the day, France roared back after halftime to defeat Australia 67-59 and claim a successive World Cup bronze – and extend the Boomers' long wait for a major medal.

Turkish-based guard Nando De Colo led all scorers with 19 points for France and Nicolas Batum had nine points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals, AFP wrote.

The French, one of the tallest teams at the tournament, defeated reigning two-time holder the United States in the quarterfinals, but then lost heavily to Argentina.

French coach Vincent Collet paid tribute to his team's battling qualities.

"For us it's something very, very special and important we did it after a very difficult first half," he said.

"Many teams could have given up, even easy shots we were missing in the first half.

"We started to move the ball better in the second half and that's why we won this game."

It was hard on Australia, who similarly led for long periods in their semifinal against Spain before being hauled back in a double-overtime defeat.

It is still a best finish for the Boomers, who had never gone beyond the quarterfinals at 11 previous World Cups, but they are yet to claim a medal at the worlds or Olympics.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics they were similarly squeezed out by Spain in the bronze-medal match.

They led 30-21 at half-time in Beijing against France with the Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles playing a starring role. He was to finish with 17 points.