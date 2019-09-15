Iran to attend 46th Baghdad trade expo

Iranian companies are slated to take part in the 46th International Trade Exhibition which will be held in Iraq’s capital Baghdad in early November.

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization is planning to open an Iranian pavilion at the event which is scheduled for November 1-10, Fars News Agency reported.

The Iranian pavilion will aim to bolster the presence of Iranian companies in target markets, establishing bilateral relations with foreign companies participating in the exhibitions, and ultimately promoting a successful and sustainable presence in the regional markets.

Iranian companies will showcase various types of products, including food, textiles, detergents, cosmetics, chinaware, metal products, machineries and handicrafts.

Established in 1968, the Baghdad International Fair (BIF) is the largest annual international exhibition and promotional event in Iraq.

Also, a host of Iranian companies and firms will participate in the 5th edition of the Rebuild Syria Expo which is slated to start on Tuesday.

The Iranian Department for Science and Technology is paving the way for the participation of Iranian companies in the Rebuild Syria Project, which includes reconstruction of the economic and industrial infrastructure of the war-stricken country.

Some 390 companies from 31 countries will attend the event which will be held at the Damascus Fairgrounds, Sep. 21-25.

During the 5th Rebuild Syria Expo, specialized international and local corporations will showcase equipment, vehicles and building materials and techniques that are needed in the construction process in addition to technologies used in the domains of energy, health, education, agriculture, water and telecommunications.

Participating companies will also exhibit services relating to real estate insurance and development, transportation, tourism, protection and security systems, and IT.

The expo also includes a number of scientific and specialized lectures on building permits and the mechanism of the evaluation of the damaged buildings, in addition to international technologies for the implementation of buildings and training and qualifying cadres.