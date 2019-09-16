RSS
Published: 0905 GMT September 16, 2019

Commonly used drug for Alzheimer's disease doubles risk of hospitalization

A drug commonly used to manage symptoms of Alzheimer disease and other dementias — donepezil — is associated with a two-fold higher risk of hospital admission for rhabdomyolysis, a painful condition of muscle breakdown, compared with several other cholinesterase inhibitors, found a study in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Dementia is a growing problem, with almost 10 million newly diagnosed cases every year around the world, eurekalert.org reported.

The study, led by researchers at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Lawson Health Research Institute, looked at International Credential Evaluation Service (ICES) data from 2002 to 2017 on 220,353 patients aged 66 years or older in Ontario, Canada, with a new prescription for donepezil, rivastigmine or galantamine, three cholinesterase inhibitors used to manage dementia and Alzheimer disease.

Researchers found that donepezil was associated with a two-fold higher risk of hospitalization for rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition that can result in kidney disease. The relative risk was small but statistically significant.

"The findings of this population-based cohort study support regulatory agency warnings about the risk of donepezil-induced rhabdomyolysis," wrote Dr. Jamie Fleet, a postgraduate year four resident in physical medicine and rehabilitation now at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, with coauthors.

"Reassuringly, the 30-day incidence of a hospital admission with rhabdomyolysis after initiating donepezil remains low.

   
