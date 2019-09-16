German-Iranian composer of Game of Thrones’ score, Ramin Djawadi, awarded

German-Iranian music composer Ramin Djawadi won the award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) for ‘Game of Thrones’ at the 71st Emmy Awards.

He was awarded for his work on season eight, particularly on ‘The Night King’ theme from ‘The Long Night.’

The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off Saturday and Sunday with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. As a cascade of Emmys were handed out in technical and acting categories, there were plenty of expected wins and some surprises.

The biggest winner of the two nights combined was HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, which garnered 10 Emmys on Sunday, while HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ earned seven.

Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ won six including acting accolades for Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby, while ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ surprisingly swooped in and took guest acting trophies for Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones.

On Saturday, big winners included ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ which won for Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Costumes, and RuPaul Charles for Outstanding Host. It was the fourth win in a row for Charles, tying the Emmys’ record with Jeff Probst’s ‘Survivor’ for most wins in the host category. Nat Geo’s Oscar-winning ‘Free Solo’ walked away with a staggering seven Emmys on the first night including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography as well as Sound Mixing and Editing.