0944 GMT September 16, 2019

News ID: 258789
Published: 0236 GMT September 16, 2019

Iran’s Nejati, Qassemi in quest of World GR bronzes

GABOR MARTIN/unitedworldwrestling.org

Iran’s 130kg representative Amir Qassemi (L) celebrates his victory over defending champion Sergey Semenov of Russia in the 2019 World Wrestling Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on September 16, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Alireza Nejati and Amir Qassemi came short of securing a place in the final at the 2019 World Wrestling Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and will have to dig for a medal in the third-place bouts on Tuesday.

On Sunday, having beaten opponents from Turkmenistan, Egypt, South Korea and Bulgaria, Nejati was outclassed 10-1 by the 2017 world champion Kenichiro Fumita of Japan in the men’s 60kg semifinal.

Additionally, Qassemi, representing Iran in the men’s 130kg weight class, also suffered a 6-2 defeat in the semis against Cuban Óscar Pino – a two-time world bronze medalist in 2017 and 2018.

Qassemi had overcome wrestlers from the Czech Republic, Uzbekistan and the defending champion Sergey Semenov before the semifinal to book a place in Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

 

Abdevali’s consolation

 

On Saturday, Iran’s most decorated team member Saeid Abdevali finished his campaign with a consoling bronze in the men’s 82kg division.

The 30-year-old Iranian, who was beaten 8-5 by Rafig Huseynov in the semis, routed Ukrainian Iurii Shkriuba 7-0 to share the third place with Qian Haitao of China.

Huseynov had to settle for a silver medal after he was beaten 5-3 in the final by Georgian Lasha Gobadze.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
Alireza Nejati
Amir Qassemi
World Wrestling Championship
Iran
IranDaily
 
