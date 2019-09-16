Pistachio output to reach 350,000 tons this year

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

Pistachio production has witnessed a 400-percent growth this year compared to the year before, said a member of the Iran Pistachio Association.

Mansour Abbasian told Iran Daily that pistachio output, which stood at 70,000 tons last year, would reach 350,000 tons this year.

He also said that dried pistachios are usually considered the criterion for production and exports, while the majority of the crop is consumed fresh.

Abbasian attributed last year’s low pistachio production to meager precipitation and frost.

He continued that pistachio output used to be around 220,000 tons in past years.

The secretary of the Pistachio Association of Semnan Province said the harvest season starts in mid-summer and will continue to late October.

He said Damghan pistachio has good taste, and is favored highly by domestic and foreign customers.

Although Semnan Province accounts for five percent of all pistachio gardens, its crop is famous domestically and worldwide, he added.

He said the province had 20,000 hectares of pistachio gardens, of which 17,000 hectares were located in Damghan.

Currently, pistachio trees as old as 800 years are seen in various parts of the province, he added.

He put the province’s pistachio output at 5,000 tons last year, adding that the figure had reached 15,000 tons this year.

Abbasian said 50 percent of provincial output is consumed fresh because Semnan Province is near the capital city and farmers can earn money earlier by selling fresh pistachios.

The remaining 50 percent is processed and exported, he added.

This year, the price of pistachio witnessed a reduction compared to the year before, he said.

Every kilogram of pistachio is usually sold between $10 and $11 in global markets, he added.

He said pistachio gardens are all over the country including Kerman, Yazd, Khorasan and Qazvin, except in the cold areas.

Abbasian also said that the US is Iran’s main rival in pistachio production, adding both countries have witnessed equal production in recent years.