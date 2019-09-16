RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0943 GMT September 16, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258798
Published: 0233 GMT September 16, 2019

Zanganeh declares huge leap in petchem production

Zanganeh declares huge leap in petchem production

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh announced that the country has made great progress in the production of different petrochemicals and will further expand its capacities in the future.

“The second leap in the petrochemical sector is getting accomplished and the third leap has started,” Zanganeh told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Monday, Shana reported.

“In the second leap, 100 million tons of petrochemicals worth $25 billion were produced, which will increase to $37 billion in the third leap by 2025,” he added.

Zanganeh also underlined that the production of gasoline in Iran had doubled, adding that 110 million liters of gasoline is produced in the country every day.

The oil minister had also on Saturday stressed the ineffectiveness of US sanctions on Iran’s capability to export its crude, saying that pressures have backfired and accelerated development of his country’s oil industry.

“We have shown in the oil exports sector that the US cannot bring our exports to zero,” Zanganeh said in Tehran.

The managing director of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) announced that his company is preparing to issue bonds for financing petrochemical projects.

Speaking on Monday, Behzad Mohammadi said that NPC was preparing a preliminary draft for the issuance of bonds in foreign currencies and in rial to be approved by the government in a bid to help resolve some of the financial problems of petrochemical projects.

 

   
KeyWords
petchem
Iran
Zanganeh
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1947 sec