September 16, 2019

September 16, 2019

Iran to face China, India in Asian volleyball quarters

Iran to face China, India in Asian volleyball quarters
volleyball.ir

Sports Desk

Iran starts its last-eight campaign at the 2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship with a demanding encounter against China in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday.

Igor Kolakovic’s men will then face India in their second fixture at Pool E on Wednesday.

Pool A winner Australia is also pitted in the four-team group.

On Sunday, Iran, having beaten Sri Lanka and Qatar in straight sets earlier in the competition, was stunned by the Volleyroos to settle for a second-spot finish in the group.

Iran took the first set 25-22 before the Australians bounced back to beat the host 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.

The other last-eight group will also see Japan, South Korea and Chinese Taipei and Pakistan play each other for two places in the semis.

Having started on September 13, the 20th edition of the Asian championship will finish at the 12,000-seater Azadi Indoor Hall on September 21.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship
IranDaily
Iran
 
