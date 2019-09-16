Iran’s ‘Copper Notes of a Dream’ to vie in South Korea

Iranian director Reza Farahmand’s documentary ‘Copper Notes of a Dream’ was selected for the Competition section of the 11th DMZ International Documentary Film Festival in South Korea.

The Iranian product will compete with nine other titles for receiving the top award.

The film is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with Daesh terrorists.

Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper wires out of the walls of vacant buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in hope the people who have fled will understand, if they ever return, ifilmtv.com wrote.

The DMZ festival, as one of leading international documentary film festivals in Asia, aims to provide opportunities for growing Korean and Asian documentary filmmakers to have a field that cineastes and audience together celebrate the festival through documentaries promoting peace, life and communication.

The 11th edition of DMZ, which is an Oscar-qualifying festival, will be held on September 20-27.