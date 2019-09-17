Vitamin E good for human health

Heart attack, which is known to be the leading cause of death worldwide, can lead to a lasting damage to heart muscle. A new study found that Vitamin E can help in preventing muscle damage after heart attack.

Scientists say that their treatment reflect clinical conditions where patients could receive their first application of Vitamin E in ambulance or during their arrival in emergency department. This can be done before stenting and reopening of blocked vessels, ndtv.com wrote.

Currently, there was no drug available that could reduce cardiac damage that is caused by increased in inflammation after reopening of a coronary artery. Thus, a dose of Vitamin E can have a significant impact on cardiovascular health after heart attack, mentioned researchers.

Why is Vitamin E important?

Vitamin E is essentially an antioxidant that can help in protecting your cells from damage caused by free radicals in the body. It can be sourced from Vitamin E rich foods. Apart from weakening and breaking down of healthy cells, free radicals can also contribute to heart disease and other life-threatening diseases.

Ageing and other normal body processes can lead to development of free radicals in the body. According to Indian National Institutes of Health, Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that can slow down ageing of cells and prevent free radical damage.

Other benefits of Vitamin E you must know

1. Vitamin E enriched creams can be great for your skin health. It can treat dry skin and also prevent premature ageing of skin.

2. Vitamin E creams can also reduce skin itching and allergies. Moisturizing effects of Vitamin E are responsible for this.

3. Wounds and bruises can be healed quickly and effectively with the help of Vitamin E oil or creams.

4. Eczema symptoms like itching, dryness, and flaky skin can be controlled with Vitamin E oil or creams.

5. If you have scars or marks on the skin, using Vitamin E rich moisturizer or oil can help. It helps in moisturizing the skin, which helps in formation of the scars in the first place.

6. Psoriasis symptoms can be effectively reduced by application of Vitamin E. It can help in reducing itchiness, dryness and flakiness.

7. Vitamin E is also great for hair growth. You can either opt for oils enriched with or add supplements to coconut oil, almond oil or amla oil for shiny and healthy hair and sufficient hair growth.

8. If your nails are yellow, cracked and peel easily, then Vitamin E supplement can be helpful. Moisturizing benefits of this vitamin can prevent cracked cuticles and dry skin around the nail bed.

Before you go ahead with using this vitamin for its benefits, make sure you do a patch test to see if the supplements suit your skin type or not. This is the reason why it is always better to get not just Vitamin E but all other essential nutrients from food sources.