Iran’s Nejati wins world GR bronze

Rouhani: Illegal US presence poses threat to Syria’s territorial integrity
IRGC seizes vessel smuggling fuel to UAE in Persian Gulf
UN: 600,000 Rohingya in Myanmar at 'serious risk of genocide'
Spokesman: Iran to release UK-flagged tanker ‘in days'
Iran nuclear chief: US has developed all kinds of WMDs
Bolton’s departure allegedly pegged to disagreement over lifting sanctions on Iran
Iran refutes US accusations over Saudi attacks
Iranian, Indian officials discuss ways to boost ties
Report: Japan may offer medical aid to Tehran during Abe-Rouhani meeting
Commander: US bases within range of Iran missiles