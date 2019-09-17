RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0146 GMT September 17, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258835
Published: 1253 GMT September 17, 2019

Iran’s Nejati wins world GR bronze

Iran’s Nejati wins world GR bronze

Sports Desk

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Alireza Nejati finished his campaign at the 2019 World Wrestling Championship with a bronze medal.

On Tuesday, Nejati, representing Iran in the men’s 60kg weight class, bounced back from 5-0 down to beat the Uzbek Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medalist Elmurat Tasmuradov 7-5 and settled for a third-spot finish.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Alireza Nejati
2019 World Wrestling Championship
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1596 sec