Iran’s Nejati wins world GR bronze

Sports Desk

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Alireza Nejati finished his campaign at the 2019 World Wrestling Championship with a bronze medal.

On Tuesday, Nejati, representing Iran in the men’s 60kg weight class, bounced back from 5-0 down to beat the Uzbek Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medalist Elmurat Tasmuradov 7-5 and settled for a third-spot finish.