Iran’s ‘Gold Carrier’ shines at Duhok festival in Iraq

The Iranian film, ‘Gold Carrier,’ directed by Touraj Aslani, was awarded at the 7th Duhok International Film Festival in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Produced by Mansour Sohrabpour, the film had two screenings on September 11-12 in the World Cinema Competition section of the festival, IRNA reported.

Aslani’s film received the New Talent Award for the Best First or Second International Feature-Length Film.

Aslani’s debut feature competed in this section with other titles from France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Albania, Croatia, Kosovo, Georgia, Bulgaria, Turkey, India, Macedonia, Chili, Argentina, Ukraine, Syria and Nepal.

Distributed by Arthood International Company, the film has also taken part in the New Currents section of Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

Aslani has previously received the special award of the jury of Duhok International Film Festival for filming ‘July 14’ at the 5th edition of the Iraqi festival.

Presided over by the founder and CEO of Telescope Film and senior programmer with the Seattle International Film Festival, Justine Barda, the jury panel comprised Turkish director Mahmut Fazıl Coşkun, Danish producer Marie Schmidt Olesen, Iranian director Ida Panahandeh and Lebanese film critic Hauvick Habechian.

The Duhok festival, remembered by renowned director Yilmaz Güney, winner of the 1982 Cannes International Film Festival’s Gold Palm Award, has been established to bridge the link between Kurdish filmmakers and directors around the world, as well as to create a cultural exchange between different nations.

The feature-length, short and documentary films compete in competitive and non-competitive sectors of the festival such as “World Cinema,” “Kurdish Cinema,” “World Cinema Perspective,” “Kurdistan Cinema Panorama,” and “Special Screening.”

The 7th edition of the event was held September 9-16, with film screenings in various venues including Congress, Duhok University and Mazi Mall in Duhok City.