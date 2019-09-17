Iranian companies produced over 103,500 tons of aluminum ingot in five months

Aluminum ingot production by major Iranian companies during March 21-August 22, 2019 reached 103,500 tons.

This amount was produced by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO), Hormozal Company and Almahdi Aluminum Company, IRNA reported.

The figure indicated a 32-percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

During the 31-day period to August 22, 2019, aluminum ingot output by these companies faced a 32-percent decline compared to the figure for the same period last year, which stood at over 20,387 tons.

Figures for the five-month period, to August 22, 2019, show that the highest year-on-year decrease in aluminum ingot production pertained to Hormozal and Almahdi companies, respectively.

In this duration, Hormozal Company produced 13,600 tons of aluminum ingots, 71 percent lower than the figure for the same period last year, and production by Almahdi amounted to 12,018 tons indicating a 59-percent decline year-on-year.

Nevertheless, in the same five-month period of 2019, Hormozal and Almahdi companies accounted for over 13 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively, of the total aluminum ingot output.

The two companies produced 2,968 tons (Hormozal) and 2,218 tons (Almahdi) of the product in the 31-day period, to August 22, 2019, to witness decreases of 69 percent and 62 percent compared to the figures for the same period last year, respectively.

This comes as during March-August, 2019, aluminum ingot production by IRALCO grew one percent year-on-year to stand at 75,763 tons, and the company’s output in the month to August 22, 2019 also increased by one percent, compared to last year’s figure, to reach 14,555 tons.

In addition, Iran’s alumina powder production in the five-month period, to August 2019, stood at 98,480 tons, witnessing a four-percent decline year-on-year.

In the 31-day time span, to August 22, 2019, Jajarm aluminum plant, in the northeastern Iranian province of North Khorasan, produced over 19,412 tons of the same product, showing another four-percent decline year-on-year.

According to figures by the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Iran’s aluminum ingot production during March 21-July 22, 2019 amounted to 83,700 tons, indicating a decrease of 32.2 percent compared to that of the same period of the preceding year, which was 123,400 tons.

Moreover, the country’s alumina powder production in the same four-month period of 2019 reached 79,300 tons, down 3.4 percent year-on-year. Iran’s alumina output in the same period last year stood at 82,100 tons.

Minerals

Mehdiabad Lead and Zinc and Barite Mining Complex in the southern Iranian province of Yazd extracted 306,828 tons of mineral in the five-month duration to August 22, 2019, up 485 percent year-on-year, according to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization.

The figure for the same time span last year was 52,466 tons.

Lead concentrate

Also, during March 21-August 22, 2019, Nakhlak Lead and Zinc Complex, in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, produced 3,428 tons of lead concentrate, showing a five-percent growth compared to that of the same period last year, which was 3,093 tons.

Furthermore, the complex extracted 27,883 tons of minerals in the same five-month period of 2019, to register a six-percent growth year-on-year. In the same time period last year, the complex’s output stood at 26,424 tons.

Mineral extraction by Angouran Lead and Zinc Complex in the northwestern Iranian province of Zanjan amounted to 389,895 tons during March 21-August 22, 2019.