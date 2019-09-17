RSS
0944 GMT September 17, 2019

Published: 0240 GMT September 17, 2019

Bloodied but unbowed, Fury 'ready for war' against Wilder

DAVID BECKER/GETTY IMAGES

Tyson Fury claimed he is "ready for war" with Deontay Wilder after the British heavyweight survived two severe cuts in his weekend win over Otto Wallin.

Fury needed 47 stitches following the Las Vegas bout, which saw Wallin take his rival to 12 rounds before the Briton eventually secured a unanimous points decision victory, AFP wrote.

The 31-year-old former world heavyweight champion was taken to the University Medical Center of South Nevada with a gaping gash over his right eye and another smaller one on the eyelid.

Speaking to BBC Sport before leaving Las Vegas, Fury said, "I went to the hospital, had a few stitches, went home and had an early night.”

Fury fought for more than nine rounds with one of the cuts.

The injury prompted promoter Frank Warren to say a proposed February rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder could be delayed if Fury does not heal adequately.

"If it doesn't heal well the fight may have to be pushed back," Warren said.

"Hopefully that will not be the case. It depends how it heals. If it's OK it won't be a problem.

"It's not just the fight, it's the training and sparring. He has to be 100 percent right."

But asked about a delay, Fury made it clear he had no fears about a quick return to the ring against the formidable Wilder.

"I'm ready for war. I think it was just over 40 stitches inside and out with both the cuts," he said.

"Listen I'm all right. It's boxing. You can't go swimming and not get wet. It's the fight game."

 

 

 

   
Resource: AFP
