Minister: Kazakhstan potential ICT gate of Central Asian market for Iran

Iran Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi stressed the importance of creating joint market for Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), saying that Kazakhstan is regarded as a potential gate of the Central Asian market for Iran.

Speaking in a meeting with Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev held on the sidelines of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) in Nur-Sultan, Azari-Jahromi elaborated on Iran's achievements in ICT field especially digitalization and marketing and developing urban and rural infrastructures, IRNA reported.

He suggested that both sides would prepare the grounds for presence of Iranian and Kazakh companies in exhibitions and expert conferences for making familiar both sides with potential and expanding joint ICT market.

He invited Kazakh government and the private sector to participate in Iranian exhibition of Elecomp.

Referring to recent quadrilateral meeting between Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey on creating joint ICT market and also the same experience with Iraq and Afghanistan, Azari-Jahromi called for repeating such experience with Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Zhumagaliyev pointed to Kazakhstan’s seriousness in economic digitalization and called for both sides' participation in joint projects for developing bilateral cooperation.

He invited Azari-Jahromi to visit advanced digital sites and urged taking advantage of Iran's experience in developing startups.

The Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) was established in 1991 as a regional organization of the former Soviet republics, with the main task of coordinating the activities of the relevant administrations in the field of communications.