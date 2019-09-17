Exports of Iranian industrial parks up

Value of exports by Iranian industrial parks during March 21-August 22, 2019 grew 40 percent year-on-year, said the deputy head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) on Tuesday.

Asghar Mosaheb added that products worth $1.1 billion were exported by Iran’s industrial parks in this period, IRNA reported.

He put the total number of active small- and medium-sized industrial units of Iran at over 80,000, adding that 813 industrial zones offer services to these units.

The head of ISIPO said in August that a total of 1,100 units operating in industrial parks across Iran exported products worth $4 billion in the year to March 2019.

Mohsen Salehinia added Iran has attracted $2 billion in foreign investments for developing the country’s industrial parks.

He noted that this amount of investment has been made by 210 foreign investors.

He said 17 percent of the units in Iranian industrial parks are operating in the field of producing foodstuffs, 22 percent are involved in chemical industries, 12 percent in the field of nonmetal and mining industries, seven percent in cellulose industries, five percent in textile manufacturing, four percent in electricity generation and production of electronic devices, 27 percent in metal industries, and six percent engaged in the services sector.