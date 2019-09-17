ICRO chief proposes 2021 to be called Cultural Year of Iran and Turkey

The Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) head proposed that 2021 will be called as the Cultural Year of Iran and Turkey.

Abouzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman, who accompanied President Hassan Rouhani in his visit to Turkey, made the suggestion during a meeting with Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on the sidelines of 27th Joint Committee of Culture and Tourism, IRNA wrote.

Referring to historical and cultural ties between Iran and Turkey, he said, “We need to use our extensive cultural potentials to promote bilateral cultural relations,” icro.ir reported.

He also proposed implementation of joint cultural projects and programs between Iran and Turkey and underlined the importance and role of dialogue in creating cordiality and understanding among nations.

He also talked about the considerable capacity of film industries in two countries and welcomed the idea of joint cinematic production and holding of film weeks.

The Turkish minister welcomed the idea and said 2021 can be set as the Cultural Year of Iran and Turkey, calling for the establishment of a special committee to work on the initiative.

Recalling his several visits to Iran, Ersoy said the image depicted by Western media about Iran is distorted and unrealistic.

He also said his ministry is ready to cooperate with Iran in any cultural areas.