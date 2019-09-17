Qazvin, Iran's city of reservoirs

Qazvin is one of the most important historical cities of Iran. Its construction and prosperity have been attributed to Sassanid Dynasty. The archaeological excavations in Qazvin plain, however, date back to the 7th millennium BCE. In the Islamic Era, Qazvin was introduced as one of the country's scientific centers and its prosperity doubled. Water resources in Qazvin has created many reservoirs, Qazvin is called the city of treasure trove.

Qazvin is one of the 20 cities of Qazvin Province and its capital. The city is located about 130 kilometers from Tehran and connects to Tehran on the one hand and to Azarbaijan Province, on the other, IRNA wrote.

Qazvin, the capital of Iran during the Safavid Era, is one of the most spectacular places in Iran because of its numerous museums, churches, old markets and monuments. Qazvin ranks first in Iran in terms of number of monuments.

Qazvin's attractions are so great that throughout history they have carried many names, including the Gate of Paradise, the Garden City and Dar al-Soltaneh.

A number of tourist attractions of Qazvin are introduced below.

Chehel Sotoun, a Safavid pavilion situated in Qazvin which stands amid gardens in the central square of the old city and in which Qazvin Museum is located.

Chehel Sotoun Palace and Museum is the most important historical monument of Qazvin and one of the symbols of this city.

The palace was built during the reign of King Tahmasb of Safavid Dynasty, and is decades older than its original name in Isfahan.

Currently, the palace has become a calligraphy museum since Qazvin was one of the major centers of Iranian calligraphy.

City Museum of Qazvin dedicated to the introduction of Qazvin history, exhibits artifacts from the prehistoric, historic and Islamic Era.

The traditional bazaar of Qazvin is one of the most beautiful roofed markets in Iran and one of the tourist attractions of Qazvin dating back to thousand years ago.

The bazaar took on a new form in the Safavid Dynasty and later in the Qajar Era, with other houses and monuments added to it, which are now part of the city's monuments.

Qazvin Bazaar is a large market with many spaces and very magnificent architecture.

The city of Qazvin is full of historical houses, each containing not only the story of a family but the story of a thriving historical period.

The authentic Iranian architecture, the use of structures appropriate to the region's climate and the art of handmade artists have made these homes spectacular in Qazvin.

Behroozi House, Yazdi House, Imam Jomeh Shahidi House, Raoufi House, Khatibi House, Beheshti House, Asadi House, Mortazavi House, Amir Kabir Culture House, Municipal Building and Sepah Garden are just a few of the most famous ones.

Alongside the historical houses and tourist attractions in Qazvin mentioned above, the city of Qazvin also has historic churches, some of which are still open for worshiping by Armenians.

Qazvin Churches include Cantor Church, Rafi Church and Hripsime Church.

Meanwhile, Cantor Church, which is reminiscent of the Russian presence in Qazvin during World War II, hosts many tourists every day.

In the courtyard of one of the world's smallest churches, you can also visit the tomb of the Russians.