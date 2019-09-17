Iran to mark Persian Poetry Day

Iranians mark the Persian Poetry Day (September 18), which is also the death anniversary of renowned Iranian poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi, better known by his pen name, Shahriar.

Born in Tabriz in 1906, Shahriar received preliminary education in the city before moving to the capital Tehran, where he first studied at the famous Dar ul-Funun (Polytechnic) school and then at a medical college.

Consumed by an unrequited love, he gave up medicine shortly before graduation and worked as a bank clerk for years, instead. Even so, Shahriar excelled in poetry, drawing on many of his own bittersweet memories to create lasting pieces of literature.

Shahriar wrote both in Persian and Azeri Turkish languages, and his poems have been translated to 30 languages.

He died on September 18, 1988. He was 82.