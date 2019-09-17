Iran, India discuss Chabahar port development

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale reviewed the development of Iran's strategic Chabahar port to fully operationalize the trilateral transit agreement between Iran, India, and Afghanistan.

Iran and India held the 16th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Tehran which was co-chaired by Araqchi and Gokhale, Sputnik reported.

“The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, ongoing connectivity and infrastructure projects including the development of Shahid Beheshti port, Chabahar and full operationalization of the trilateral transit agreement,” said an Indian Foreign Ministry release.

India took over operations at the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar port in December last year through the special purpose vehicle India Ports Global, the Hindustan Times reported.

“It was agreed to maintain the momentum of mutually beneficial multifaceted bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the two sides and to hold the next round of Joint Commission Meeting at the level of external affairs minister at an early date in Iran,” the Indian ministry said.

The next round of foreign office consultations will be held in New Delhi.

Gokhale also met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and senior advisor to Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati.

Chabahar port is considered as a golden gateway for India’s trade with Iran, Afghanistan and the countries of Central Asia.

The port, situated on the Indian Ocean in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan Province, is easily accessible from India’s western coast.

The Chabahar route would result in a 60-percent reduction in shipment costs and a 50-percent cut in shipment time from India to Central Asia.

Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar also has strategic significance in the International North-South Transport Corridor project. The proposed 7,200-kilometer-long multimode corridor is designed to connect India to Russia, Western Europe, the Baltic states, and Scandinavia.