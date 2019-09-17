What Trump can infer from Merkel’s remarks

By Hossein Ziaee*

In her meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Berlin on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the only way to ensure stability and security in the Middle East.

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015. However, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in May 2018, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

Commenting on the strategic value and role of the Iran nuclear deal in maintaining the balance in regional and international equations, Merkel stressed in this meeting that the JCPOA is the main foundation of the security in the Middle East and that making any diplomatic and political move toward defusing the ongoing tensions in the region would be possible only through different signatories, particularly the US, returning to the agreement.

In other words, the remark by Merkel is an emphasis on the failure of Trump’s unilateral and chaotic policies in different international scenes, which is manifesting itself increasingly day after day.

At present, faced with the organized and collective resistance mounted by the “alliance of multilateralists”, the Trump administration, which intended to dictate its unfavorable ideas to the international community by its irresponsible withdrawal from the JCPOA, is, more than ever, thinking of admitting its defeat and accepting the idea of returning to the deal.

The massive explosion at Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia is only one of the most painful and precarious consequences of Trump’s chaotic policies in the international scene. This is what is threatening the international community as well as stability of the global system.

The most important political need and security priority of the international community at the time being is to persuade Trump to return to the JCPOA.

* Hossein Ziaee is an Iranian freelancer.