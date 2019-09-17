RSS
0943 GMT September 17, 2019

News ID: 258866
Published: 0429 GMT September 17, 2019

Watch Russian SU-35 put on dazzling display in Turkish sky

Russia's SU-35 fighter jet flies in Turkish airspace during an air show as Ankara looks for alternatives after being removed from the US F-35 fighter jet program in response to its purchase of S-400 missile systems delivered by Moscow.

Russia's SU-35 fighter jet flies in Turkish airspace during an air show as Ankara looks for alternatives after being removed from the US F-35 fighter jet program in response to its purchase of S-400 missile systems delivered by Moscow.

   
KeyWords
Russian SU-35
Turkish sky
Russia
 
