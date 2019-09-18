RSS
0221 GMT September 18, 2019

News ID: 258883
Published: 0744 GMT September 18, 2019

UK economy has 'too few robots', warn MPs

Robots on mini production line (Robots on mini production line)

The UK is lagging behind the world’s other advanced economies in the shift to robots and automation in the workplace — putting jobs, businesses and the prosperity of whole regions at risk, according to an influential group of MPs.

MPs on the business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) committee said UK firms were losing out to competitors in the rest of the G7 after the government cut support for companies and failed to encourage investment, the Guardian wrote.

Automation of industries from retail to manufacturing promises to revolutionize how businesses operate but also raises the threat of huge job losses as robots replace people in some functions in factories and warehouses, and driverless vehicles displace humans in many tasks.

 

   
