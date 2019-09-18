Electronic library creation urged for promoting Asian writers’ literary works

It is the time to create a single electronic library for literary works by Asian writers, Kazakh president urged while addressing the first Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the electronic library will open doors to Asia and help readers better understand its rich and multifaceted wisdom.

“I am sure that the work on the implementation of such initiatives will unite our writers and take Asian literature to a new level,” he added.

“Many still consider the Great Silk Road only in an economic context. But in fact, as in antiquity, the Silk Road is turning into a powerful force uniting civilizations. The growth of the Asian economy is accompanied by a rapid rise in literature, art, and the education system,” noted the president.

He also announced the Asian Giant International Literary award will be established to promote Asian writers creative works.

The event gathered 300 writers, including Nobel Prize nominees, Booker and ASEAN winners and winners of creative and national awards from 38 countries.

Tokayev said that the works of 30 Asian writers and 31 poets will be translated and published in six UN languages. These works will be available to 2.5 billion readers in more than 90 countries through the electronic library.

“The history of mankind is impossible without taking into account Arab, Chinese, Indian and Persian civilizations. Despite all the differences, “Oriental cultures have always had much in common.” The secret of Asian civilizations is being in harmony and not in conflict,” he further added.

The forum was held under the slogan, ‘One Origin, One World View, One Civilization’. Representatives from all over the world discussed crucial issues in the field of literature during the event.

Representatives of 38 Asian countries, such as China, India, Russia, Iran, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Korea, along with countries of Southeast and Central Asia participated in the international event.

Amar Mitra (India) Mehmet Nuri Parmaghsyz (Turkey), Dmitry Vodenikov (Russia), Anar Rasyl Razaev (Azerbaijan), Ko Un (South Korea), Muhammad Haji Salleh (Malaysia) and Mend-Ooyo (Mongolia) were the prominent writers who addressed the panel.

Zhusupbek Korgasbek (Kazakhstan), Saud Al Sanousi (Kuwait), Dulat Isabekov (Kazhkastan), Khisaham Bustani (Jordan), Esengali Raushanov (Kazakhstan), Khayal Riza (Azerbaijan), Kabdesh Jumadilov (Kazakhstan) and Ahmed Mohammed Al Mulla (Saudi Arabia) addressed the writers’ workshop on the second day.

“This forum is the best platform for a broad discussion of pressing issues surrounding the development of Asian literature, and an integral and important part of the modern world literary process,” said Ulyqbek Esdaulet, the Chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

The young capital of Kazakhstan is known for its international initiatives — the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the International Specialized Exhibition "EXPO-2017", the Astana Economic Forum, as well as international festivals of culture, art and literature.

The First Forum of Asian Writers initiated by Kazakhstan, which was held in Nur-Sultan on September 4-6, has no precedent in the history of Asia.

The great Kazakh poet Abai has said 175 years ago that he saturated his poetry, Words of Wisdom, with knowledge of the creations of Omar Khayyam, Rudaki, Nezami and Ferdowsi.

“Where did we come from? Where do we turn our way?

“What is the meaning of our life? It is incomprehensible to us.

“How many clean souls under the azure wheel?

“Burns to ashes, to dust, but where, tell me, is the smoke?” asked Omar Khayyam.

The program of the forum also included lectures by eminent participants in the format of ‘ASIAN LITTalks’, the opening of the ‘Writers Alley’, a creative meeting of representatives of Central Asian countries and young writers, and the signing of the “Book of Confidence”, a bilateral memorandum between writers' unions and other delegates.