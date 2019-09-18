Israeli troopers shoot dead Palestinian woman

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering street violence since US-sponsored peace talks with Israel broke down in 2014, Reuters reported.
Video circulated on social media, and which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed men with rifles confronting a woman. A shot is heard and she collapses, dropping something from her hand. One of the men then kicks the item out of reach.
An Israeli police spokesman claimed on Twitter that a “female terrorist attempted to carry out (a) stabbing attack” at Qalandia checkpoint. He posted a picture of a knife on asphalt.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said a woman shot at Qalandia had died.