Israeli troopers shoot dead Palestinian woman

MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS Israeli police members stand guard following an incident at Qalandia checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on September 18, 2019.

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian woman at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Israeli police said, claiming that she was trying to stab them and Palestinian officials said she died of her injury.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering street violence since US-sponsored peace talks with Israel broke down in 2014, Reuters reported.

Video circulated on social media, and which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed men with rifles confronting a woman. A shot is heard and she collapses, dropping something from her hand. One of the men then kicks the item out of reach.

An Israeli police spokesman claimed on Twitter that a “female terrorist attempted to carry out (a) stabbing attack” at Qalandia checkpoint. He posted a picture of a knife on asphalt.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a woman shot at Qalandia had died.