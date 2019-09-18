Iran’s Qashqaei claims world weightlifting silver

Sports Desk

Iran’s Hafez Qashqaei won a silver medal at the 2019 IWF World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

On Wednesday, Qashqaei, representing the country in the men’s 55kg weight class, lifted the 149kg weight on his second attempt and finished second in the clean & jerk contest, following North Korean Om Yun-chol – a five-time world champion and a gold winner at 2012 Olympics – who lifted 166kg to set a new world record.

Saudi Arabian Mansour al-Saleem finished third with 147kg.

An overall tally of 260kg saw Qashqaei finish seventh in the total standings.

Om, having won the snatch gold (128kg), took his third gold of the day with 294kg in total – also a new world record.

Igor Son of Kazakhstan won the total silver with Saleem taking the bronze.