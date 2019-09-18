RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1042 GMT September 18, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258905
Published: 0246 GMT September 18, 2019

Iran’s Qashqaei claims world weightlifting silver

Iran’s Qashqaei claims world weightlifting silver
www.iwf.net

Sports Desk

Iran’s Hafez Qashqaei won a silver medal at the 2019 IWF World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

On Wednesday, Qashqaei, representing the country in the men’s 55kg weight class, lifted the 149kg weight on his second attempt and finished second in the clean & jerk contest, following North Korean Om Yun-chol – a five-time world champion and a gold winner at 2012 Olympics – who lifted 166kg to set a new world record.

Saudi Arabian Mansour al-Saleem finished third with 147kg.

An overall tally of 260kg saw Qashqaei finish seventh in the total standings.

Om, having won the snatch gold (128kg), took his third gold of the day with 294kg in total – also a new world record.

Igor Son of Kazakhstan won the total silver with Saleem taking the bronze.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Hafez Qashqaei
silver
2019 IWF World Championships
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2741 sec