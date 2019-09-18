Leader: Enemies have failed to sow discord between Iran, Iraq

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that enemies have been struggling to drive a wedge between the Iranian and Iraqi nations but have failed, as the two neighbors are bound together by commonalities, particularly faith.

“Enemies have been making considerable efforts to sow discord between the two nations but, thank God, they have failed and will fail hereafter, too, because the main factors binding the Iranian and Iraqi nations are their faith in God and love for the Household of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and [his grandson and the third Shia Imam] Imam Hussein (PBUH),” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a number of Iraqi moukeb (roadside food stand) holders serving pilgrims of Imam Hussein (PBUH) who head to the holy Iraqi city of Karbala from across the world each year to commemorate Arba’een, which marks 40 days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), according to Press TV.

The Leader thanked the Iraqi nation for hosting and warmly receiving the pilgrims and the Iraqi government and officials for ensuring security during the mourning rituals.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Arba’een march as an unprecedented event of global significance, which could lay the groundwork for the establishment of a modern Islamic civilization.

The Leader said the Arba’een march is the manifestation of Ashura about 1,400 years after Imam Hussein (PBUH) was martyred.

Pointing to Islamic awakening among Muslim nations, Ayatollah Khamenei commended the Iraqi nation as a great, dignified and civilized nation with a strong willpower.

“Iraqi youths showed their power … and managed to foil a big plot of Daesh and other Takfiri [terrorists] and to defend the nation and their country in the face of a global plot to stoke civil war [in the Arab country],” said the Leader.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said that 40 years of plots, threats and sanctions by the US, its stooges and mercenaries against the Iranian nation have failed.