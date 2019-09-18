Pakistan resolute on peace pipeline with Iran: Envoy

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran Riffat Masoud underlined her country's willingness to further develop ties and cooperation with Iran, citing Islamabad’s “serious efforts” to accomplish its end of the peace gas pipeline.

"Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to operationalize the peace pipeline," Masoud told Fars News Agency on Wednesday.

She also underscored the two countries' efforts to sign a free trade agreement, noting that such a deal could remove issues in the way of investment and banking transactions.

The Pakistani diplomat further pointed out that those Iranian banks which have not been sanctioned by the US may open branches in Pakistan to facilitate financial exchange.

The official made reference to the military and intelligence cooperation between the two neighboring nations and said, "At present, relations between the Iranian and Pakistani armies and intelligence forces as well as ties with [Iran’s] Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are at their best and strongest."

Elsewhere in her remarks, Masoud condemned US sanctions against Iran, describing them as unacceptable by any nation.

Back in May, Imran Khan voiced Islamabad’s firm determination to achieve its part of the joint gas pipeline with Iran, issuing orders to its cabinet members to follow up on the case.

Khan’s orders on the completion of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, also known as the peace pipeline, came after the Pakistani prime minister made his first visit to Iran in April at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation, local media reported.

The Pakistani premier said Tehran and Islamabad should work closely on the project and called for a review of the agreed price.

Khan also pointed to anti-Iran sanctions, describing them as the biggest hurdle for the execution of the mega project.

While Iran has completed its part of the gas pipeline project with a total investment of over $2 billion, Pakistan has fallen behind the target to take delivery of gas, initially scheduled for 2014.

The joint project was launched in 2010 and aimed to construct 1,800 kilometers of pipeline from Iran to Pakistan.