Iran’s ‘Rooster’ to be staged in Turkey

The Iranian play, ‘Rooster,’ written by Mohammad Rahimian and directed by Reza Ahmadi, will go on stage in Izmir, Turkey on September 26.

It will be performed upon the invitation of the Halklarin Koprusu Association, ifilmtv.com wrote.

The story unravels in a five-member family living in Panjshir, one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, and portrays a part of their life in a country at war, with focus on the oppression of Afghan women.

The Halklarin Koprusu (Bridging Nations) Association aims to establish public solidarity and friendship between all peoples on the basis of equality, justice, and freedom.

According to Ahmadi, the play presents an analogy of the past and present and can make the audience ponder on the adverse impact of war.

“The story conveys the hardships of Afghans caught in the conflict.”

“The whole effort is to take the audience into the Afghan conflict to understand their plight,” Ahmadi noted.