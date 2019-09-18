Turkish businessmen eager to use Maku FTZ economic capacities

The head of the Erzurum Economic and Entrepreneur Association Ibrahim Gozutuk said on Wednesday that Turkish traders are enthusiastic to take advantage of the economic capacities of the Maku Free Trade Zone, adding that facilitating trade will help boost foreign investment in the free trade zone.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the deputy head of Maku Free Trade Zone Organization Mahdi Khalaf-Khani, IRNA reported.

Gozutuk added that building joint industrial zones in Maku will be beneficial and economical for both sides.

He called for facilitating construction of these industrial parks for maintaining trade cooperation between Iranian and Turkish businessmen.

Renovation of transit fleet and roads, facilitating loading and unloading and supporting businessmen will help boost trade ties between Iran and Turkey, said Gozutuk.

Khalaf-Khani, for his part, expressed readiness for removing barriers of trade cooperation, adding that cheap energy and access to global markets have made the Maku Free Trade Zone attractive for investors.