Saudi cries foul over self-made quagmire in Yemen

Ever since Saudi Arabia launched a massive regionally coordinated attack on Yemen in 2015, countless civilian lives perished during the kingdom’s Western-sponsored onslaught on its impoverished neighbor, where basic human rights were trampled on a daily basis. Now though after years of stymied Saudi-led attempts to crush Yemeni people’s aspirations and the battle-weary nation’s strengthened resolve, Riyadh is feeling the sting of its own war on Yemen and is resorting to psychological projection tactics and playing innocent following a Yemeni resistance response against the Saudi lifeline – oil.

The conflict in Yemen, triggered by resignation of pro-Saudi president, Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, was meant to restore power to the former regime, but as the Saudi-UAE blitz raged on, the war morphed into a humanitarian catastrophe with famine, disease, and destruction of Yemeni infrastructure ripping the already poverty-stricken nation, where even some international aid organizations threw up their arms into the air in exasperation. The Saudi embargo on Yemen and its economic restrictions to choke the resistance only brought daily misery to civilian population while the major resistance group, Houthis, toughened up and responded in kind, targeting Saudi oil facilities and other sensitive strategic sites such as military bases.

The latest drone raid by Houthis, which almost crippled the Saudi oil giant Aramco, is the latest streak in a string of retaliatory attacks on Saudi soil, which sent the kingdom’s daily oil revenues into a tailspin.

Reeling from the shock, Saudis who were taken aback by the Yemenis’ heavy-handed response, scrambled to blame Iran, who they accuse of aiding and abetting the Yemeni resistance. They even went so far ahead as to allege that the Aramco attack was most likely launched from Iranian territories, a claim strongly rejected by Tehran and many international players.

Although Washington was quick to back Riyadh’s rhetoric, traditional US allies such as Japan have thrown their weight behind Yemen’s claim of responsibility, with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono saying, “We are not aware of any information that points to Iran,” told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday. We believe the Houthis carried out the attack based on the statement claiming responsibility.”

Also, head of the Yemeni Air Force Brigadier General Abdullah al-Jefri said, “We confirm that these operations were carried out from Yemeni territories and by the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees.”

Offering a lasting solution to the catastrophic conflict, Iran has called on the warmongers to end the brutal killing of innocent Yemenis.

While the West has chosen to look the other way when it comes to the Saudi-led human rights violations in Yemen, what matters most is for the Yemenis to find peace and stability and for the region to experience calm. It is worth noting that every action entails a certain reaction and this fact is also proverbially corroborated that “those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”