Zarif urges Asian countries to respect each other

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told representatives of some Asian countries that others never protect our countries and will not provide us with security, advising Asian countries to respect each other if they want others to do so.

He made the remarks in an address to a meeting which was held in Tehran to mark the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Day, according to IRNA.

“If you want others to respect you, you need to respect yourselves and ASEAN is an example of self-respect and we want to have greater cooperation with the ASEAN” the top diplomat said.

In this age that multilateralism is under threat and unilateralism has endangered our achievements gained over the past decades, holding such meeting is a sign that a number of Asian countries can think and plan for their future.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising 10 countries, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and sociocultural integration among its members and other countries in Asia.