Iran pursuing de-escalation policy: SNSC

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani described Tehran’s strategic policy as one meant to reduce tensions in the Middle East, while underscoring the Islamic Republic’s right to self-defense and strong response to any aggression.

“Iran’s strategic policy is to reduce tensions, avoid any conflict and resolve regional crises through dialogue,” Tasnim News Agency quoted Shamkhani as saying on Wednesday.

“However, the country is fully prepared to monitor any intention or attempt to attack the Islamic Republic or its interests, and will surprise aggressors most severely through a crushing response,” he added.

The remarks came after Saudi Arabia alleged to have evidence linking Tehran to an attack on its oil industry that Washington believes originated from Iran.

Tehran denies any involvement.

The Yemeni forces on Saturday launched drone attacks on two plants at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, including the world's biggest petroleum processing facility.

The US accused Iran of involvement in the attack, claiming that a number of cruise missiles had been fired from Iran at the Saudi targets. Iran has vehemently denied the accusation.