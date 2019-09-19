RSS
0535 GMT September 19, 2019

News ID: 258935
Published: 0423 GMT September 19, 2019

Iranian photographer grabs bronze medal in Turkey Skylife Photo Contest

Iranian photographer Eshaq Aqaei received a bronze medal in Skylife Photo Contest 2019 held in Turkey.

Aqaei was awarded for his photo portraying a rural woman’s lifestyle, IRNA reported.

The festival is experiencing its third round under the topic of ‘discover’ with photographers from all around the world taking part.

Iranian artist had earlier attended the 12th Shanghai International Photography Festival, the 16th Pingyao International Photography Festival, the 2nd Portraits Hellerau Photography, Istanbul Marathon pictures, Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) and Trofeo "Torretes" de Fotografía.

The ceremony to grant awards of the Turkish festival will be held on September 26 in Istanbul.

   
