Iran Wrestling Federation chief confers with president of World Wrestling Union

Head of Iran Wrestling Federation Ali Reza Dabir and vice chairman Hamid Sourian discussed a range of issues with President of the World Wrestling Union Nenad Lalovich on Wednesday.

The issues concerning the World wrestling and debt of the Wrestling Federation to the World Union and global competitions were discussed during the meeting which lasted one and half an hour, IRNA reported.

Lalovich hailed Iran's high position in global wrestling and wished success for the Iranian wrestlers in the upcoming competitions.