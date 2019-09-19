RSS
September 19, 2019

September 19, 2019

Iranian woman at world weightlifting contests breaks her records

Iranian woman at world weightlifting contests breaks her records

Poupak Basami, Iranian woman taking part in the 2019 IWF World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, broke her national records and stood at the sixth place.

This is the first time in Iran's history that women like Basami and her teammates have attended the World Weightlifting Championships, according to IRNA.

It was in 2017 that the Iranian Weightlifting Federation announced officially that female athletes are allowed to compete in the world contests. Now, after two years from the announcement, the Iranian women can make history at the IWF World Championships on September 18-27.

International Weightlifting Federation has congratulated Iran for sending four female weightlifters to this year's world championships.

Abrisham Arjmandkhah (64kg), Elham Hosseini (71kg) and Parisa Jahanfekrian (87kg) are other members of the Iranian female team at the 2019 world championships.

   
