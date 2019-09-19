Iran, Nakhchivan review ways to widen relations

Iran's Consul General to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ahmad Hosseini and Nakhchivan Prime Minister Alovsat Bakhshiyev held talks on Thursday on ways to develop cooperation.

In a meeting held in Nakhchivan on Thursday, the two sides reviewed ways to expand ties on agricultural, tourism and trade areas between the autonomous republic and the Iranian cities, IRNA reported.

Prime Minister Bakhshiyev hailed Iran's effective role in the region.

Hosseini said Iran's foreign policy has prioritized expansion of cooperation with neighbors.

In line with implementation of the policy, Iran makes efforts to deepen ties and friendship between Iranian provinces neighboring to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.