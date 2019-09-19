Tehran hosts national nanotechnology competition

The 9th edition of Iran’s Nanotechnology Competitions saw its awards ceremony in Tehran, where out of over 4,000 participants, 15 students managed to be the winners.

The annual competition challenges the participants’ knowledge in nano-structures, nanotech applications in water management and environment and commercialization of nano-products, according to presstv.ir.

Iran stepped into the realm of nanotechnology around two decades ago. In this period of time, the country has managed to climb the global ranking of nanotech to hit the fourth place in the production of nano-science.

The country launched its second 10-year strategic plan in 2016 which focuses on moving nono-science from papers to the industry. The plan envisages a 10 billion dollar income out of exporting nano products by 2025.

Currently, Iranian-made nanotech products generate less than 100-million dollars in revenues for the country. Iran’s Nanotechnology Initiative council says a 10-billion dollar income is not an impossible goal if they offer a chance to these young nano minds to have their say.

Nanotechnology is referred to as the fourth industrial revolution. Iran's nanotech officials say advances in this emerging field promise a bright future for the country. They say their ultimate goal is to employ nanotechnology in the Iranian economy by investing on young talents like the ones who won this competition.