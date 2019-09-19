UK Poll: LibDems overtake Labour in potential general election

A new poll has revealed Britons still prefer the Conservative Party over the Liberal Democrats and Labour in a potential general election.

According to a new YouGov poll, support for the Liberal Democrats came in at 23%, up four points from last week; the Labour Party polled 21%, two points down; while the Conservative Party sat at 32%, unchanged from a week ago, presstv.ir reported.

The Labour Party sits in third place for the first time since July, the polls showed.

According to the census, half of those who backed Labour in the 2017 election are sticking with the party, with a quarter going to the Liberal Democrats and 9% backing Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.

The results mean that UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, would trounce Jeremy Corbyn for approval ratings in almost every section of society, and the Liberal Democrats are an even bigger threat to the Conservatives than Labour.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, has promised to cancel Brexit if her party wins a general election.

The Prime Minister's legal team has been busy during hearings at the Supreme Court defending its arguments on why the decision to prorogue Parliament was lawful.