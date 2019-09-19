RSS
0427 GMT September 19, 2019

Published: 0148 GMT September 19, 2019

Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss regional developments on phone

Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss regional developments on phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Ali Al-Hakim discussed the latest regional developments on phone on Thursday.

According to Iran Foreign Ministry's Information Dissemination Department, unfounded claims by the US and Saudi Arabia leaders about the agent behind the explosions in the Saudi oil facilities and the Zionist regime elections are among the major regional issues which have impacted the two neighboring states of Iran and Iraq, IRNA reported.

Based on the latest results of the elections, Benjamin Netanyahu's party has failed, which will lead to his administration's collapse.

   
