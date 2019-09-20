How to get rid of earwax: Avoid cotton wool buds and use this oil instead

Earwax is a normal and natural occurring substance that helps to keep the ear healthy. When it comes to removing a build-up of the wax in the ear, what is the best method?

Earwax helps prevents debris, dirt, and other things from entering the ear canal. Earwax also helps prevent infections entering the body. Ears are self-cleaning, and old earwax, along with dead skin cells, gets moved form inside the ear to the ear opening, where it eventually falls out. When earwax builds up, it naturally gets forced out of the ear. At times, a person may overproduce earwax, especially if stressed or afraid. When there is an overproduction of earwax it could cause a blockage. There are some methods to keep the ears healthy and avoid infections, express.co.uk wrote.

Doctor Andrew Thornber, Chief Medical Officer at Now Patient spoke with express.co.uk and said: “In terms of cleaning ears, it usually really depends on how often you get wax build up.

"Some people suffer with more than others, but using regular eardrums could help. Wax is an important and natural secretion found in the ear.

"It keeps the ear canal lubricated and protects the ear against dust, dirt and bacteria, which helps to prevent infection.

"Sometimes earwax builds up if someone has a narrow or hairy ear canal. If you feel earwax is causing ear problems or tinnitus, then it may be worth seeking medical advice to see if there is an underlying problem or maybe an ear infection.”

Tinnitus is the perception of noises in the head or ear which as no external source. The sensation can be constant or intermittent and it can vary in volume.

Some instances of tinnitus are caused by infections or blockages in the ear, and the tinnitus can disappear once the underlying cause is treated.

A variety of conditions and illnesses can lead to tinnitus, including:

● Blockages of the ear due to a buildup of wax, an ear infection or a benign tumor

● Certain drugs

● The natural ageing process

● Other medical conditions such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes

● Neck or jaw problems

● Injuries to the head and neck

Doctor Thornber said: “Earwax usually clears itself up naturally.

"The UK National Health System do not recommend using cotton buds as they usually push wax further back into the ear and can cause build up.

"Cotton buds can also irritate the ear canal, stripping it of its natural oils and causing it to feel itchy.

"Earwax should usually fall out on its own on a regular basis.

"If you feel as though you have a blockage drop like drops or almond or olive oil it can help loosen it. If you feel like you have any issues with your ear, speak to your pharmacist in the first instance to see if they can recommend anything to help.

"If they think you have further issues, then they may advise seeking further medical advice from your nurse or GP.”