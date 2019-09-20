Deputy minister: Mining projects valued at $3.5b to be completed by March 2020

Projects worth $3.5 billion, belonging to the domestic mining sector, will be completed by March 2020, said the Iranian deputy industry, mine and trade minister.

Khodadad Gharibpour added on Friday that $309.52 million have thus far been invested by the private sector in the implementation of these projects, IRNA reported.

He noted that the private sector is participating in the implementation of most of these projects, adding continuation of such cooperation by private investors is on the agenda of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The deputy minister said the plan to revive and put into operation small-scale mines will be soon implemented across all Iranian provinces.

“This is among the methods to use the private sector’s capabilities in the implementation of projects.”

He said IMIDRO has determined its priorities based on the capacities of the country and in view of the people’s needs, describing exploration activities as the organization’s top priority.

Gharibpour noted that IMIDRO plans to carry out exploration operations in an area measuring 300,000 kilometers in the near future.

He added investment is the second main priority of IMIDRO.

In the year to March 2019, IMIDRO implemented 19 projects in the domestic mining sector with over $2 billion in investments, creating 3,600 direct jobs and 22,800 indirect jobs, Gharibpour said.