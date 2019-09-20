Iranian photographer Majidi’s work on display at NY’s Photoville exhibition

Iranian photographer Habib Majidi is displaying his work titled ‘Writing with Light and Shadow’ at the Photoville exhibition in New York.

Majidi is best known for taking pictures of the Oscar-winning film ‘A Separation’ by Iranian film director and screenwriter Asghar Farhadi.

The exhibition will run until September 22 at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The Iranian artist started his career as a professional still photographer in 2003 with Farhadi's movie ‘The Beautiful City’. He has worked with some famous Iranian directors including Kiumars Pourahmad, Ahmad Amini, Sirus Alvand, Fereydoun Hassanpour and Hadi Karimi.

Majidi has also been nominated as the best photographer at different Iranian film festivals, and in 2010 he received the best still photographer award for the movie ‘M for Mother’ directed by Rasool Mollaqoli-pour.

The Crystal Simorgh for the best film photo at 37th Fajr International Film Festival was also awarded to Majidi for the movie ‘The Bomb: A Love Story’.

His collaboration with Farhadi continued with the movie ‘A separation’ which was the winner of the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012 and ‘The Salesman’, winning the Best Foreign Film award at the 89th Academy Awards. Majidi became the first Asian still photographer accepted into US-based Society of Motion Picture Still Photographers (SMPSP). The society that is dedicated to the art of motion picture still photography and boasts an exclusive membership of only 44 photographers from around the world.

The photographer has already held two solo exhibitions in Italy (July 2013) and Lithuania (2015).

The New York exhibition is featuring 85 film frames including Martin Scorsese's ‘Goodfellas’, Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Forrest Gump’, Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Marnie’, Miloš Forman’s ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest’, Woody Allen’s ‘Annie Hall’, Ethan Coen and Joel Coen’s ‘The Big Lebowski’.