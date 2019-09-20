Condolences pour in after Iranian sculptor Arabshahi’s death

Prominent Iranian painter and sculptor Masoud Arabshahi died at the age of 84 of cardiopulmonary complication.

Architectural reliefs had been a major part of his work, both in Iran and later in the US, including large-scale commissions for the Conference Center in Tehran’s Arg Square (1969) and at the Office for Industry and Mining, Tehran (1971), and the California Insurance Building in Santa Rosa (1985). His paintings have a dialogue with reliefs, pushing the boundaries between 2D and 3D, ISNA reported.

He held tens of solo exhibitions in Iran, the US and France and more than 40 group exhibitions in Iran, the US, France, Switzerland, Tunisia, Italy and the UK.

A number of Iranian officials and artists have sent messages of condolence on the legendary artist’s death.

Iran’s Visual Arts Office director, Hadi Mozaffari, deputy culture minister for art affairs, Mojtaba Hosseini, and the director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Ehsan Aqaei, were among the top figures who offered condolences to the nation in separate messages

Arabshahi (born in Tehran, 1935) draws inspiration from Achaemenid and Assyrian art, as well as Babylonian carvings and inscriptions. He combined tradition and modernity, often with hints of futurism. Arabshahi held his first solo exhibition at the Iran-India Center in Tehran.