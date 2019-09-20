Iran beats South Korea, heads into Asian volleyball final

Sports Desk

Iran overcame South Korea 3-1 in the semifinals to book a place in Saturday’s final at the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship in Tehran, capital of Iran.

On Friday, Igor Kolakovic’s men bounced back from a first-set 25-22 defeat at Teheran’s Azadi Indoor Hall to beat the South Koreans in the next three sets 25-23, 25-22, 25-22.

“Semifinal is always a tough fixture, no matter who you play,” Iran’s captain Saied Ma’rouf said after the game.

“Both sides had equal chances to win. It was not our best day today, but our experience came to our help to win after the first-set defeat,” Iranian veteran added.

Having suffered a shock defeat against Australia in the group phase, Iran marched into the Friday’s game by beating China and India in straight sets before beating Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals 3-0 on Thursday.