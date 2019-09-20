RSS
0636 GMT September 20, 2019

News ID: 258991
Published: 0301 GMT September 20, 2019

Iran’s Karimi into world FS wrestling final; Emami to battle for bronze

unitedworldwrestling.org

Sports Desk

Iranian freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi marched into the men’s 92kg final at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The 25-year-old Iranian will face defending champion J'den Cox of the US – also a bronze medalist at Rio 2016 Olympics – in Saturday’s final.

On Friday, Karimi – two time world bronze medalist – outclassed Russian Alikhan Zhabrailov 10-0 in the semifinals.

Karimi had overcome opponents from Moldavia and Ukraine en route to the semis.

Additionally, Younes Emami will have to dig for a medal in the men’s 70kg third-place bout on Saturday.

Emami had beaten wrestlers from Albania, Kirgizstan and Japan before suffering a controversial 7-6 defeat against the host’s Nurkozha Kaipanov in the semifinals.

Emami will face the winner of the bout between Australian Joshua Riley Nicolae Cojocaru of the Britain.

Having started on September 14, the competition finishes in the Kazakh capital on September 22.

 

 

 

 

   
Alireza Karimi
2019 World Wrestling Championships
Younes Emami
IranDaily
 
