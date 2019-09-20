Iranian ref Faghani moves to A-League

Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirmed that one of the top referees in the world, Iranian Alireza Faghani, will become a fulltime, contracted referee for the 2019/20 A-League season.

Faghani recently made the decision to migrate to Australia from Iran for family reasons and as a result FFA offered him a contract to officiate in the A-League, Football Federation Australia reported, according to the-afc.com.

An extremely well respected international match official, Faghani most recently refereed two matches at the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 as well as four matches at the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 including the third place playoff match between Belgium and England, two matches at the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 and also the gold medal match at the 2016 Olympic Games Men’s Football tournament between Germany and Brazil.

He was named the AFC Referee of the Year in 2016 and 2018 and is probably best remembered by Australians as the referee for the AFC Asian Cup Australia 2015 final between the Socceroos and Korea Republic in Sydney.

Faghani will join Chris Beath, Shaun Evans and Alex King who are also fulltime referees for the A-League 2019/20 season.

FFA Chairman and Chair of the FFA Referees Committee, Chris Nikou, was thrilled to be able announce that Faghani would be joining the A-League referees panel for the upcoming season.

“It is a great honor for us to have a referee of the caliber of Alireza Faghani joining the A-League and I would like to acknowledge the contribution of Strebre Delovski – President of the PFRA who was critical to facilitating this appointment given the strength of their professional relationship,” said Nikou.

“It was extremely fortuitous for us that Alireza and his family had chosen to move to Australia and it was a very easy decision for us to make to offer him a position as a match official in the A-League.

“His international experience will be a huge asset for the competition and, in addition, he will be able to mentor our young, up and coming match officials as well.

“We look forward to seeing Alireza in action for the upcoming A-League season,” concluded Nikou.

Faghani was excited about the new challenge of refereeing in the A-League.

“Once my family made the decision to move to Australia, it was fantastic that the opportunity to referee in the A-League came about,” said Faghani.

“It was a very big decision to leave our home country, but I am extremely thankful that I am still able to referee professionally in one of the top domestic leagues in Asia and also continue my career as an international match official.”